WMSE’s Local/Live Presents: Chicken Wire Empire POSTED :: January 19, 2023 FILED UNDER :: Local/Live

Join Cal and Sid on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6PM for another Episode of Local/Live an interview and performance show featuring local talent.

Chicken Wire Empire rides the line between traditional bluegrass and the contemporary. Its members have spent a lifetime honing their craft, with deep roots in tradition and music throughout the midwest scene. Their 2022 release “Fresh Pickles” features all original music by Minnesota songsmith Chris Castino (Big Wu), reimagined in Chicken Wire Empire’s style. The album is graced by guests Peter Rowan, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Andy Hall, Tim O’Brien, and Nick Forester. With love from their local scene, friends, and families, Chicken Wire Empire looks to the future, with a goal to strengthen Wisconsin’s bluegrass scene, and further the appreciation of acoustic music.

Tune in 91.7FM or stream at WMSE.ORG to catch the latest installment of Local/Live

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing. You have your work. You have your home. Everybody needs a third space.