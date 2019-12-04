LOCAL/LIVE: DECEMBER 10th – SAEBRA & CARLYLE

Saebra & Carlyle is a high energy, rock n’ roll band founded in 2017 by Saebra Laken and Carlyle Nowak. With their haunting, driving, and catchy songs, Saebra & Carlyle have quickly evolved to become one of Milwaukee’s most promising bands.

The band has just released their first full-length album, Wild at Heart and has recently celebrated winning Milwaukee Film Festival’s award for “Best Music Video” for the video for “Rabbit Hole”.

