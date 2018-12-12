Local/Live: December 18 – Beach Static

Milwaukee’s Beach Static are getting set to ride a wave of notoriety into the new year with their most recent release, Games. The surf-y garage x garbage pop trio takes a nod from other aficionados of the genre like the edgier Wavves and FIDLAR and another from the sunkissed sweetness of Best Coast. Games is a six-track sun-baked batch of confessionals, hopped up on flat soda pop and good old fashioned angst.

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, December 18th for the final segment of the year with Beach Static! The band will be sharing songs from Games and sharing their plans for the new year, ahead. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

