LOCAL/LIVE: DECEMBER 22 – PAUL CEBAR @ THE RING POSTED :: December 16, 2020 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

On Tuesday, December 22nd, WMSE will again bring its listeners live music over the airwaves with Local/Live at The Ring via Kneeverland Productions. Our guest for this round is none other than Milwaukee icon, Paul Cebar.

For years in the Milwaukee music scene, Paul Cebar has brought forth a funky and lyrically-charged racket that sits comfortably with soulful sounds the world over. Intricate but free-swinging, explosive yet intimate and fresh and green as grass, Paul leads with that funky spirit, no matter where he goes, whether it’s onstage in front of a crowd or sitting behind the mic as the program host of WMSE’s Way Back Home.

Join WMSE with Paul Cebar on Tuesday, December 22nd for Local/Live streaming live from The Ring. Watch at WMSE.org and on WMSE’s YouTube (through Roku), Vimeo and social media accounts or just listen live at 91.7 FM on your radio dial. It all goes down at the 6 o’clock hour.