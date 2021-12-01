LOCAL/LIVE: DECEMBER 7 – WMSE’S ANNUAL HOLIDAY SHOW W/ CALEY CONWAY @ ANODYNE ON BRUCE POSTED :: December 1, 2021 FILED UNDER Special Programming :: Local/Live

On Tuesday, December 7th, WMSE looks forward to bringing its listeners local and live music both in-person and over the airwaves for an all-ages Local/Live show at Anodyne on Bruce via Kneeverland Productions. Our guest for this round (and our annual holiday show) is none other than Caley Conway!

“Bringing a brilliant songwriting spirit that focuses on melody and earnestness, Conway’s music is relatable to a wide audience beyond the roots world,” No Depression Magazine praises Caley Conway for her intimately arresting voice and beautiful take on classic folk songwriting. Conway adds elements of jazz and post-rock to her work, (dusting in a bit of well-played wit to temper the deeper moments), giving her voice a rare familiarity that transcends bounds.

Heart Be Light – Conway’s collection of holiday classics – is just so imbued. Familiar songs like “Jingle Bells,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and “Silver Bells” all take on a new sheen and are reinvented in Caley’s engaging style.

Join WMSE and Caley Conway as she shares a holiday show by either stopping by Anodyne on Bruce (224 W Bruce Street) for this FREE and open-to the-public event, or by livestreaming the show over at WMSE.org and on WMSE’s YouTube (through Roku), Vimeo and social media accounts. Or, just listen live at 91.7 FM on your radio dial. It all goes down at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live is sponsored by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”