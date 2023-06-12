LOCAL/LIVE – Delicious Monster POSTED :: June 12, 2023 FILED UNDER :: Local/Live

Join DJS Sid and Maggie for another episode of Local/Live with Delicious Monsters!

“Delicious Monsters draws energy from punk and dosed with the musicality of new wave and goth rock. The music is a straight shot of energy and sass for fans of The B52’s mixed with a wiry interjection of angular guitar lines, unconventional bass lines, and fantastical yet personable lyrics that keep your head in the clouds while your feet remain cemented in the ground.



You may try to define what “Freedom Plastic Realistic?” is. Cloudy post-punk? Plant-based new wave? Anarchist coffee-flavored goth rock? Maybe none of those. No label is fitting, and that’s how it should be.



Featuring members of Sweet LaLa, Uh-Oh, the Rolling Stones/YKK, Resurrectionists, Peroxide, and Gorilla Knifefight, this is a band that has tried and true musicians ready to make you bounce around with no questions asked. If abstract stories and equality of people strike a chord with you, then you will be additionally enthralled.”

Tune into 91.7FM or go to wmse.org to stream live or in the archives on Tuesday, June 13.

WMSE’s Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing.