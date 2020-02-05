LOCAL/LIVE: FEBRUARY 11 – RANDAL BRAVERY

A co-founder of Milwaukee x Portland, Maine Ruby Yacht label, band member of Milo and producer for former Milwaukee artist, Queen Tut, Randal Bravery [Brandon Washington] has, on his own, expertly turned out an admirable cache of creative beats, mellow electronica and dense trip-ho. Always leaning on the atmospheric, Randal Bravery has buried himself in that cloud, keeping a low profile despite crafting nothing but quality. His latest release – Huett – is an ever-moving, but loose spiral, of sound dusted with pianos, synths and beats at every turn.

“Ambience has always been a main component of the music I write”, he’s explained, going from chopping of loops with pads to employing more of an improv style, utilizing a vocal mic, effects and sampler to create more of a continuous vibe. His dabblings have included influences of everything from krautrock, chillwave and soul to experimental hip hop; Randal Bravery creates a sonic world that is all his own.

Join WMSE for Local/Live with Randal Bravery on Tuesday, February 11th – WMSE.org to stream the show live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

