Local/Live: February 13 – Midwest Death Rattle

Midwest Death Rattle plays catchy doom-pop that compels listeners to shout and dance. Their latest release, Square Wave, is a five-song EP that delivers relentless hooks with an enthusiastic cynicism that the Shepherd Express describes as “seriously fun.”

Download the new Square Wave EP on Bandcamp

Or stream it now on Spotify

Tune into WMSE for Local/Live on Tuesday, February 13th to hear the newest music from Midwest Death Rattle – WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s