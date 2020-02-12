Local/Live: February 18 – CONVERT

CONVERT is a five-piece union, consisting of veteran members of Milwaukee’s long-respected punk and electronic scenes.

Their sound has been described as a zeroed-in blast from the center of a long-dead post-punk, goth and industrial triangle. Having been labeled a supergroup by Milwaukee Record, CONVERT will be giving their fifth service with Child Bite, Ands and Soup Moat at X-Ray Arcade on March 6th.

Before that show, join WMSE for Local/Live with CONVERT on Tuesday, February 18th – WMSE.org to stream the show live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour. Get. Saved.

