LOCAL/LIVE: FEBRUARY 19 – WARHOLA CATS

Milwaukee’s Warhola Cats’ indie pop is propelled by the writing of leader Elisabeth Gasparka, who composes lyrical pop songs created with voice, cello, piano, flute, percussion, guitar and beyond for a pastoral-leaning pop sound. The quartet’s 2017 release, In This Light, is dotted with references to Milwaukee, drawing the listener into a vivid, moving environment.

Warhola Cats’ songs vary between the poignant and the absurd; themes of longing, anticipation, existential dread, and heartfelt anthems toasting the Milwaukee mundane, invites reverence for this time and place…musical renderings to capture the moment as it passes.

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, February 19th to listen to the newest from Milwaukee’s Warhola Cats as they have their debut performance on the Mighty 91. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

