LOCAL/LIVE: FEBRUARY 25 – NO SEATBELTS

The unexpected name “No Seatbelts” sprouted from the idea of living limitlessly and fearlessly through music. The Milwaukee band was founded by Calvin Turner and Derick “Dee Cee” Carney, two Milwaukee musicians who have been working together for over a decade.

The now-quintet considers themselves a collaborative effort and all members have their own thriving careers in the Milwaukee and Chicago areas: Turner on bass and Carney on drums, Kyndal J’s soulful voice, Curtis Crump on sax, Quinten Farr on piano and Chris Olver on guitar, these funky, unconventional, creatives joined together carrying out Calvin and Dee Cee’s vision.

Using jazz, funk, hip-hop, pop, and rock influences, No Seatbelts ultimately creates a sound of jazz fusion. The inventive cover arrangements and soulful originals of No Seatbelts strive to turn listeners into participants by introducing them to a new and free way of thinking through innovation, pushing limits, exploring the unknown, and opening minds through music.

Join WMSE for Local/Live with No Seatbelts on Tuesday, February 25th as they share their newest songs with us – WMSE.org to stream the show live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.