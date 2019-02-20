LOCAL/LIVE: FEBRUARY 26 – OQ

OQ is Liam O’Brien and Cole Quamme in collaboration with an array of Milwaukee-based contributors. Quamme started making beats influenced by the definitive sound of the late Janka Nabay and decided to reach out to local folk and bluegrass musicians to see what they could do with them. Quamme eventually recruited O’Brien, who developed the interlocking rhythms into full-fledged songs based on Celtic melodies.

By the time they’d gotten around to producing their first EP, Paradice 1, the project had taken on surprising new forms. Paradice 1 exemplifies this evolution – melodic ruminations on humanity dance over sustained grooves and complex polyrhythms. It’s a sound that hearkens a distant past and in the same stroke, heralds in the coming of a not-so-distant, but hopefully brighter, future.

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live Tuesday, February 26th as we welcome OQ for their debut radio performance on the Mighty 91. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.