Local/Live: February 27 – Pleasure Thief

Cat Ries of NO/NO and Rio Turbo presents a more personal side with her solo project Pleasure Thief. With sensual, spiritual lyrics delivered through ethereal vocals on top of dark, minimalist beats, she illustrates an evocative landscape of pure mood.

Tune into WMSE for Local/Live on Tuesday, February 27th to hear more music from Pleasure Thief before she opens for Yamantaka // Sonic Titan and Vanishing Kids in Milwaukee on March 31st; WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

