LOCAL/LIVE: FEBRUARY 4 – KLASSIK @ CLUB GARIBALDI POSTED :: January 29, 2020 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

WMSE’s Local/Live returns to Club Garibaldi’s once again on Tuesday, February 4th with a very special show with Milwaukee’s Klassik.

With a fresh, new album called QUIET. (released on Milwaukee’s own Confluence Records), Klassik showcases his talents as a multi-instrumentalist, producer and performer. He is as dexterous a rapper as he is an impassioned and soulful singer, often highlighted by his intense and incisive falsetto. All of this is intertwined with his own unique, personal and unbridled storytelling. With a penchant for curation and collaboration, which he likens to that of one of his biggest inspirations, Quincy Jones, Klassik’s production is crafted with intent, beauty and depth of musicality.

QUIET. finds Klassik grown and matured through trauma and challenges to a point of introspection and understanding that is as transparent as it is emotive and special. A true class act, Klassik works to stir the souls of listeners into action with empathy, passion, and purpose through his own self-reflective sonic art.

WMSE Music Director Erin and Local/Live co-host Cal Roach will interview Klassik in between songs with the help of our audience (and audience participation is encouraged!).

Join WMSE with Klassik at Club Garibaldi (at 2501 S. Superior Street in Bay View) for another not-to-be-missed live radio show. FREE and 21+.

Doors are at 5:30pm and if you can’t make it, listen live over the airwaves (or in the WMSE archives) at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.