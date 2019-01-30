LOCAL/LIVE: FEBRUARY 5TH – DICK SATAN TRIO @ CLUB GARIBALDI’S POSTED :: January 30, 2019 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

WMSE is excited to be back once again at Club Garibaldi for our monthly Local/Live segments! This time around, we welcome to the stage the Dick Satan Trio, the Milwaukee legends who will provide your chili-eating soundtrack the following month at the Kern Center for WMSE’s annual Rockabilly Chili fundraiser event.

To get you even more set, WMSE will also have Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser tickets on hand at this Local/Live show and a very special Buy One Get One Free Chili Ticket Deal. That’s right…a BOGO deal!

The Dick Satan Trio (who are actually a quartet) will ride the waves of surf, sweat and sonic awesomeness for this very special Local/Live. Their devilish style will have audiences cutting a rug that will fly them to a magical land of sweet surf sounds and “Soul Grooved Instrumental Playboy Rock”.

As always, WMSE’s Local/Live hosts, Cal Roach (and very a special sub for Erin, Milwaukee Record’s Matt Wild!) will lead our musical guests through questions in between the live performance with the help of our audience (and audience participation is encouraged!).

YOU can join WMSE and the Dick Satan Trio and get all revved up for WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili with the Dick Satan Trio for Local/Live on Tuesday, February 5th – doors are at 5:30pm and the segment starts at 6pm, running until 7pm. Club Garibaldi’s is located at 2501 S. Superior Street in Bay View.

If you can’t join us in-person, listen live over the airwaves (or in the WMSE archives) at the 6 o’clock hour.

This 21+ event is FREE and open to the public.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.