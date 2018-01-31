Local/Live: February 6th – Xposed 4Heads @ Club Garibaldi’s

WMSE’s Local/Live once again returns to Club Garibaldi’s for another awesome Local/Live segment that you can join!

On Tuesday, February 6th, we welcome the zany and crazy-talented Xposed 4Heads for a live show and interview on-site and over the airwaves.

In 2012, Xposed 4Heads had the opportunity to “regroup” for the “Lest We Forget” festival and has been going strong ever since. X4 has had numerous acclaimed releases in the synth pop art rock genre. Guest artists have included No Wave legend James Chance, Tuxedomoon co-founder Blaine Reininger, Grammy winner Frank London from the Klezmatics and Deborah Evan from The Flying Lizards (among others).

2017’s ‘Urgency Squad’ stayed on WMSE’s Top Ten play list for 6 months. Xposed 4Heads are a party band that puts on a high energy, witty show that is compared to a mash-up between Devo and the B52’s which features the Star Girls, two aliens that have come for peace and dancing.

You can join WMSE and the Xposed 4Heads at Club Garibaldi’s as we team up for this live radio show. If you can’t make it, listen live over the airwaves (or in the WMSE archives).

As always, WMSE Music Director Erin Wolf and co-host Cal Roach will lead the Rhythm Chicken through questions in between the live performance with the help of our audience (audience participation is encouraged!).

Doors are at 5:30pm and the segment starts at 6pm and runs until 7pm. Club Garibaldi’s is located at 2501 S. Superior Street in Bay View.

This is a 21+ event which is FREE and open to the public.

Again, if you can’t join us for the live segment and show at Club Garibaldi’s, please tune in, per usual, to 91.7 FM (or stream online at WMSE.org) at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.