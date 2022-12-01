Local/Live From Anodyne – A Holiday Special with Testa Rosa and Special Guest Mark Waldoch POSTED :: December 1, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Local/Live

On Tuesday, December 6 join us at Anodyn on Bruce for our “A Holiday Special with Testa Rosa and Special Guest Mark Waldoch.” Fun and free for the whole family – this will be a really special. Testa Rosa performs original and familiar holiday favorites during WMSE’s annual holiday show. The illustrious Mark Waldoch will join in with some holiday spirit. Fun and free for the whole family – join us at Anodyne on Bruce for this very special performance.If you can’t join us in person you can watch a live stream from WMSE’s FB page, YouTube, or wmse.org.

We are also encouraging questions from the audience.

Local/Live is brought to you by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space!