LOCAL/LIVE FROM ANODYNE – DIET LITE

Join Sid and DJ Maggie for another amazing edition of Local/Live from Anodyne on Bruce with Diet Lite!

According to Urban Milwaukee, “Into The Pudding isn’t just a glimpse into the exciting life of one local Milwaukee band – it’s a welcoming invitation into the Milwaukee music scene – one that has risen stronger than ever from the ashes left behind by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s an album that establishes Diet Lite as torchbearers of Milwaukee’s music scene – they’re one of the hardest working bands in the scene, and the payoff is evidenced in the trio’s internet virality and sold-out shows. With each “Into the Pudding” instrumental track, the listener is invited deeper and deeper into the “pudding” of the Milwaukee music scene. And by the end of the album, the listener finds themselves feeling at home with new friends.”

This live show is free and all ages. If you can't make it in-person you can stream it from wmse.org, YouTube and Facebook.