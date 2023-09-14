LOCAL/LIVE FROM THE WMSE STUDIOS – HAYWARD WILLIAMS. POSTED :: September 14, 2023 FILED UNDER :: General

Join DJ Maggie and Milwaukee Records Matt Wild for another episode of Local/Live from the WMSE Studios. This week’s guest – Hayward Williams!

Hayward Williams is a veteran singer/songwriter from Milwaukee, WI. With seven full length records under his belt, Williams is set to release his latest effort: Every Color Blue. A Soul record of the highest order in a time when Soul is needed the most.

Tune your dial at 6 p.m. to 91.7FM or stream live or in the archive at wmse.org.

WMSE’s Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing.