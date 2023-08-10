LOCAL/LIVE from the WMSE Studios – Kitty South Paw POSTED :: August 10, 2023 FILED UNDER :: Local/Live

Join Sid and Maggie for another Local/Live from the WMSE Studios with Kitty South PAw.

If the Doors and Weezer had a love Child – it would be called Kitty Soft Paw – Urban Milwaukee

Beautiful Ghost transforms from a bluesy rocker into a sunny ‘90s alt-rock inspired jam. – Piet Levy, August 2023, Journal-Sentinel

Kitty Soft Paw (KSP) is a 5-piece rock band that adds a creative and accessible punk-like twist to soulful originals and/or covers. From captivating, melodic ballads to high-energy, full-throttle, dancefloor rockers, KSP presents each song with a signature flare and style.

Their charismatic lead vocalist earns attention and consistently provides a standout show that audiences will not soon forget. KSP’s hook-laden compositions combine memorable melodies, tight harmonies, solid rhythms, crowd-engaging antics and intriguing lyrics. KSP is unexpected rock.

Although a relatively new band, KSP has already opened for legendary UK hitmakers Badfinger and shocked audiences with a memorable show at Milwaukee’s Summerfest. KSP’s raw energy and careful attention to performance details guarantee an extraordinary, unforgettable, and engaging live show for all audiences.

KSP released two new songs in July, 2023 and more to come in September. Upcoming shows include Anodyne (Milwaukee 8/18), Milwaukee Zoo a la Carte (8/19) and Ope Brewery (West Allis) 10/13.

Tune in at 6PM to 91.7FM or stream at WMSE.org.

