LOCAL/LIVE FROM WMSE STUDIOS – BEAUTY STEPS

Join DJ Maggie and Music Director Sid for an evening with Beauty Steps.

Beauty Steps is a melding of the eccentric musical minds of D’Amato and Robert John Weiss. Peaches, the debut single from their forthcoming album Show Me Where (slated to be released August 2023), is a psychedelic dream-pop rendezvous that makes sound and light of life’s impermanent grist; from abandonment and withdrawal to love and awestruck gratitude. It’s an aural snapshot of a nosedive since resolved and a lush reminder of the high/low, top window to the pavement. Peaches manages to tie a bow around the inevitable with a whimsical aplomb and a stiff upper lip. What’s that smell? Oh, it’s just the rotting of life’s most tender and vulnerable fruit.

Tune into 91.7FM or stream at WMSE.ORG at 6PM to catch this live interview and performance.

Local/Live is brought to you by Third Space Brewing.