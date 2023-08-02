Local/Live From WMSE Studios – Honey Creek POSTED :: August 2, 2023 FILED UNDER Local/Live :: In-Studio Performances

Join Sid and Matt on Tuesday, August 8 for a performance and interview with Honey Creek.



Honey Creek is an Alt-Pop/Pop Punk band from Milwaukee, WI. They love Fall Out Boy, Kid Dynamite, and 100 Gecs and constantly argue about how to blend each of those influences into their songs. If you see them live make sure you have insurance. The band lives together in the same house and their kitchen sink doesn’t work. Honey Creek’s median age is currently 25.8 and they are interested in taking over the world.

Tune your dials to 91.7FM or stream live in the archive at wmse.org. Local/Live is brought to you by Third Space Brewing.