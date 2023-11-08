LOCAL/LIVE FROM WMSE STUDIOS – THE MILBILLIES – November 14 POSTED :: November 8, 2023 FILED UNDER :: Local/Live

Join Music Director Sid and Milwaukee Record’s Matt Wild for another Local/Live from the WMSE studios with The Milbillies.

Established in late 2018 in Milwaukee, The MilBillies hit the ground running, bringing their distinct synthesis of traditional and progressive bluegrass / Americana to venues and festivals throughout the Midwest and beyond.

Their sophomore release “Capital B” showcases their continuing evolution, staying true to their roots while stretching out to new and exciting places, sure to please their die-hard fans while picking up some new ones along the way.

Tune your dial to 91.7FM or stream live from the archives at WMSE.org at 6PM.

Local/Live is presented by Third Space Brewing.