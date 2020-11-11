Local/Live Interviews Episode 1: Jordan Davis of Space Raft POSTED :: November 11, 2020 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

During these strange times, WMSE still wants to keep you connected to your local music community. Starting Tuesday, November 17th, we will be sharing new editions of Local/Live, where we will be getting up close and personal with members of our local music community in conversation, while taking a listen to their latest creations. In these interviews, you’ll not only hear something new but also learn something new.

Our debut episode features Jordan Davis of Space Raft. Space Raft hearkens back to the glory days of swooping classic rock and power pop, punching it up with relevant, modern lyricism. Davis will talk to Erin and Cal about Space Raft’s beginnings, its latest record (Positively Space Raft) and his own venture into NES, creating a video game specifically for the band, complete with a chiptune soundtrack and a full, chiptune version of Positively Space Raft.

Catch the new, Local/Live interviews, only on WMSE! Tune in at the 6 o’clock hour via WMSE.org or 91.7 FM on your radio dial.