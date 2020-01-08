LOCAL/LIVE: JANUARY 14TH– FUTURE PLANS

Future Plans is Corey Baumann, Trevor Broskowski, Travis McDonnell and Andy Sharlein; the band started in 2015 after Travis (guitar and vocals) and drummer Corey’s previous band No Bueno ended. No Bueno bassist Nathan and mutual friend Andy (guitar) completed the line-up. After Nathan moved out of state, Trevor, Corey’s former bandmate in Louis Tully, joined the band. Future Plans’ self-titled debut album was released by Sex Sheet Records (Portland, OR) on December 6, 2019. Travis also plays drums in Dirty Dancing and Trevor plays bass in Toadskin.

As opposed to the riff-heavy garage rock of No Bueno, Future Plans songs are based around melody and interweaving guitar lines. Influenced by pop punk such as The Undertones, Buzzcocks and the Primitives as well the Byrds and the Kinks, Future Plans attempt to capture the immediacy of punk rock as well as the strong sense of melody of 60s rock and roll.

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on January 14th to hear a set from Future Plans – WMSE.org to stream the show live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

