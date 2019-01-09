LOCAL/LIVE: JANUARY 15 – NEOCAVEMAN

Neocaveman got their start in 2015 and their music has evolved into the indie progressive rock sound that they have become known for around the Midwest, constructed with complicated arrangements and rich harmonies that blend a capella gospel sounds with fingerstyle psychedelia.

The project is a collaboration of Peter Hair and Paul Tyree of Faux Fiction, Samuel Balistreri of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee fingerstyle guitar program, Simon Beno of American Monroe, and Jeremy Moroder of Epimotive. Ertrok Radio Hour says “[Neocaveman] blend math, pop and indie rock seamlessly into pleasing often dream-like tracks. Neocaveman is nothing short of astounding.”

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, January 15th as we welcome Milwaukee’s Neocaveman into the studios to share songs from their just-released album, Bacchanalia, with us. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.