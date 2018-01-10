Local/Live: January 16 – Abby Jeanne

Writing the narrative for the cosmic radio and thriving off of the lust for life.

Dreams, schemes and traveling the world, it’s Rock N’ Roll for the dreamer’s soul.

Every note feels like a sanctified connection echoing into the chambers of heartache and infinite love.

Music is my language and with this tool, I hope to help heal and translate the traumas of our lives.

-Abby Jeanne

“Milwaukee wailer Abby Jeanne has a robust, jazzy voice that rivals the greats—Ella, Amy, even Janis. Her music plays like a talent reel, shuffling through bluesy torch songs, moody trip-hop experiments, and unhinged rockers, the constant thread being Jeanne’s go-for-broke determination and her refusal to let the world wear her down. What an absolute thrill it is hearing a singer this powerful just cut loose, free of any genre restraints.”- Shepherd Express

Tune into WMSE for Local/Live on Tuesday, January 16th to listen to Abby Jeanne play her latest singles and chats about her upcoming residency in Milwaukee for the month of February; WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s