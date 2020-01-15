Local/Live: January 21 – Smoke N’ Mirrors

Smoke N’ Mirrors is a jazz-rock trio from Milwaukee, centered on a classic kit, keys and saxophone setup. Rolling melody lines and upbeat tempos anchor the trio’s output and has them consistently jamming at popular venues all around town. The trio released their debut studio record, Wolf Party late last year. Fans of artists like Joey DeFrancesco, Reuben Wilson, The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio and Jimmy Smith, will find lots to love with Smoke N’ Mirrors.

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live to listen to Smoke N’ Mirrors dish out songs from Wolf Party and beyond – WMSE.org to stream the show live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

