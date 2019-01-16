LOCAL/LIVE: JANUARY 22 – LARGE PRINT

Milwaukee’s Large Print was born out of the disbandment of the band, Blonder in the summer of 2017. Blonder members James Brickner and Eric Risser continued to creating while honing their sound in the subsequent months following Blonder’s breakup.

After rehearsing with a rotating cast of local musicians, James and Eric enlisted Andy Grygiel on drums, Jay Joslyn on bass, and Grace Mitchell on vocals. Large Print recorded their debut effort over a stretch of months in 2017 and 2018. That six-song EP explores thoughtful melodies, driving rhythm and experimental analog recording, all tied together with Grace’s ambling lyrical delivery.

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, January 22nd to hear Milwaukee’s Large Print. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

