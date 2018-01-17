Local/Live: January 23 – Body Futures

Milwaukee’s mathy power-pop katamari of hooks, riffs, effects, and harmonies return with a new collection of fuzzed-out indie-rock nuggets, Maybe It’s Just the Weather!

Bassist Michael Wojtasiak and drummer DJ Hostettler set the foundation with bouncy, driving, and occasionally unconventional rhythms, while guitarist Christopher Maury teams with keyboardist/electric autoharp strummer Dixie Jacobs to layer a hyperactive wall of sound, made all the catchier by sour-patch-sweet vocal melodies more often than not led by Dixie’s powerful voice and assisted by shouting rejoinders from DJ and Michael.

Maybe It’s Just the Weather is a melancholy but joyous take on life in 2018: lots of stuff sucks but making music with your friends sure is rad, and for now, it’ll keep us going.

Tune into WMSE for Local/Live on Tuesday, January 23rd to hear the latest from Milwaukee’s Body Futures – WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

