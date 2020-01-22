LOCAL/LIVE: JANUARY 28 – BRAT SOUNDS

Brat Sounds was born five years ago when their former group, Dinny Bulca, added a member (and changed their name). Since, Brat Sounds has been busy crafting elements of power pop and punk from a basement in Riverwest. Their latest release, Bad Luck, is the result of their basement dwellings.

Matt Wild of Milwaukee Record writes – “[A] snarky-but-sentimental streak is par for the course on Bad Luck…Opener “Systematically Broken” is a frantic and fuzzed-out rocker that lives up to its title; “Motortrend” changes gears and delivers a gorgeous meditation on “the precious little time that we have”; and “Soil” equates settling down with dying and returning to the earth.”

Brat Sounds visit the WMSE studios on Tuesday, January 28th to serve up a slice of their powered-up melodic punk meditations on life – WMSE.org to stream the show live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.