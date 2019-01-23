LOCAL/LIVE: JANUARY 29 – CASHFIRE SUNSET

Cashfire Sunset was officially formed in 2018. Featuring Sam Lozoff on guitar, Ray Chi on drums, Raj’r Taim on bass and Jason Zbichorski on vocals/guitar, it makes noisy pop music. Really pretty much, it’s just loud all the time with no dynamics or anything which is why it gets cheaply processed in the end with digital freeware. Cashfire Sunset likes it this way (a lot) and spends a fair amount of time thinking of ways to make what would otherwise be decent (passable…don’t flatter yourself!) songs sound “worse”.

CFSS has punched out two official releases on Bandcamp and the lo-fi, brash quality has become its hallmark and already has captured a little rock n’ roll limelight, securing a spot for Milwaukee’s upcoming Mitten Fest.

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, January 29th to hear Cashfire Sunset’s first radio performance before they play Mitten Fest later that weekend! WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.