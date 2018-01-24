Local/Live: January 30 – Nickel & Rose

“The two offer an especially expansive vision of roots music, drawing not only from roots and bluegrass music but also blues, soul, jazz and African music.”~ OnMilwaukee“The duo has been gaining widespread recognition for their romantic and stylish music that clearly shows influences from folk, jazz, and blues, but cannot easily be defined by common genres of music.” ~ the Jazz Estate

Nickel & Rose is an American folk-music duo made up of upright bassist Johanna Rose and guitarist Carl Nichols. They formed in the summer of 2016 and spent their first winter and the following spring traveling Europe, playing dozens of shows in France, Czech Republic, Germany, Romania, Poland, and Ukraine. While in Berlin they recorded their EP, Oh Sweet Love, released in April 2017.

Oh Sweet Love, is a sweet-sounding auditory souvenir of Nichols’ and Rose’s four month European journey and a recorded testament to the two-piece’s ability to turn tough times into something vibrant with help from a traveling companion.

Nickel&Rose have influences that span the spectrum of American music. Carl’s background brings elements of West African music and blues while Johanna brings her experience playing bluegrass, folk and jazz. From loss and heartbreak to love, Nickel & Rose address the human experience with gentle harmonies and soul-stirring cries. With a shared appreciation for traditional music and a desire to break rules, the two have have created a unique sound that embodies Americana’s past and future.