LOCAL/LIVE: JULY 2 – VALERIE LIGHTHART

With Midwestern warmth, Milwaukee’s Valerie Lighthart delivers her take on folk pop, adding depth with classical and electronic elements. Although upbeat, there is something undeniably dark on the perimeter of Lighthart’s lively melodies, unveiling private moments tinged with the melancholy of intimate vulnerability. Her single, “I’ll Be Damned” is filled with equal parts frustration and trepidation, its angsty lyrics swathed in heavy beats, peppy acoustic guitars and whistling – it’s a trick of the light in the best way.

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, July 2nd for a live set from Valerie Lighthart the day before she plays Summerfest. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.