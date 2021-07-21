LOCAL/LIVE: JULY 27 – DEVILS TEETH @ THE RING POSTED :: July 21, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Local/Live

On Tuesday, July 27th, WMSE looks forward to bringing its listeners live music over the airwaves with Local/Live at The Ring via Kneeverland Productions. Our guest for this round is Devils Teeth.

Milwaukee’s Devils Teeth play fun punk and garage rock dedicated to the sleazy midnight movie marathons of their youth. In 2017, Devils Teeth released their debut album, Suki Yaki Hot! – ten primitive slabs of greezy rock ‘n’ roll recorded in a cold basement on the southside of Milwaukee that firmly established the band as a force to be reckoned with.

Fast-forward to the present and Devils Teeth has returned with its sophomore effort, Il Leggenda di Chong Li. Not content to repeat the same old thing, Devils Teeth has concocted a spaghetti-western garage rock operetta inspired by their own fan fiction for Chong Li, the martial arts villain from Bloodsport. Chong Li takes its listeners on a cinematic journey through moonlit desert nights and dusty blood-soaked ghost towns. Not shying away from eclectic musical tastes, the album utilizes multiple genres like garage rock, surf, post-punk, and exotica.

Join WMSE on Tuesday, July 27th for Local/Live streaming live from The Ring to hear a set from Devils Teeth. Watch at WMSE.org and on WMSE’s YouTube (through Roku), Vimeo and social media accounts or just listen live at 91.7 FM on your radio dial. It all goes down at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live is sponsored by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”