LOCAL/LIVE: JULY 3 – GENESIS RENJI

Genesis Renji is a Maryland-born, Milwaukee-based emcee and engineer and is the co-founder of the Milwaukee based label House of Renji. With deep roots in spoken word poetry and a flair for theatrics, Renji’s music is brought to life through his eccentric delivery and variety of flows, as well as his unforgettable performances.

The 26 year old has most recently finished his Gemini Season series, releasing a song a day for the 31 day span of the Gemini zodiac calendar. And his latest project, LUCID, a collab EP with Oconomowoc producer Cade Zube (pronounced zoo-bee) was released in March. Renji is preparing to open for Amine at Summerfest on July 5th at the Uline Warehouse Stage.

Tune into WMSE for Local/Live on Tuesday, July 3rd for a live, on-air set from Genesis Renji. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

