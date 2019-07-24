Local/Live: July 30 – Beach Burial

Beach Burial is a project that only fate and circumstance could cultivate. Tom Olwig (guitar/vocals) and Eliot Hess (drums) met around 2012 through The Candlelight Collective in West Bend and while the space is now no longer around, it had been a haven for punks and freaks to hang out, create, socialize and have shows amongst a zine library and bike shop.

Olwig was then in a band called Treeminder and Hess was around the scene as a drummer in The Women (now- Weeper.) Life was good and solid friendships were formed. Eventually, a collective move to Milwaukee brought Beach Burial into formation in 2016, Olwig and Hess pushing their musical limits and continuously built each other up with complimenting styles and techniques.

Now, Beach Burial’s debut full-length Dog Years will finally surface with an East Coast tour to follow. The album has been in the making since those early days and has grown into something with both sentimental weight and positivity complimented with darker days and letting go.

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, July 30th for a live set from Beach Burial as they welcome their first album. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

