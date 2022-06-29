LOCAL/LIVE: JULY 5 – WANDA CHROME & THE LEATHER PHARAOHS @ ANODYNE ON BRUCE POSTED :: June 29, 2022 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

On Tuesday, July 5th, WMSE looks forward to bringing its listeners local and live music both in-person and over the airwaves for an all-ages Local/Live show at Anodyne on Bruce via Kneeverland Productions. This time around, we welcome local icons, Wanda Chrome & The Leather Pharaohs to the stage at Anodyne.

Wanda Chrome was always known as a “get drunk, fun time punk/rock n roll band”. Since forming, the trio has played countless shows, released records to Beer City and beyond. Featuring riff-based guitar rock, Wanda Chrome has become known for their energetic live shows. Come see these Milwaukee legends if you missed their performance at Lest We Forget!

Join WMSE and Wanda Chrome & The Leather Pharaohs by either stopping by Anodyne on Bruce (224 W Bruce Street) for this FREE and open-to the-public event, or by livestreaming the show over at WMSE.org and on WMSE’s YouTube (through Roku), Vimeo and social media accounts. Or just listen live at 91.7 FM on your radio dial. It all goes down at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live is sponsored by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”