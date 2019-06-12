Local/Live: June 18 – Blue Unit

Blue Unit by Milwaukee’s Blue Unit [featuring members of Brief Candles, the Trusty Knife, Crappy Dracula and Scrimshaw], was recorded at Humdrum Studios in Milwaukee and was released on May 17th on Bandcamp and Somewherecold Records. Kevin Dixon, Jen Boniger-Dixon, Drew Calvetti and Brock Gourlie piece together their collective experiences in the Milwaukee music scene to create music that is shimmering and substantial, all at once.

The Big Takover writes, “On an interesting note, the Brief Candles members have all switched around who plays what instrument for this band, while Brock end up drumming for his 5th band! This instrumental switch-up invigorates the ensuing shoegaze, noise-pop, and post-punk music.

“Restlessly cycling, radiant guitar waves delicately rise to the sky with bright expectation of EP-opener “Evergreen”. Glowing synth notes and Kevin’s subdued vocals emanate a calm vibe, while lively drum strikes create a stormy ambiance. New Wave synths buzz and liquidy guitar lines zip and flow respectively through “Ground” as Jen sings gently amid the pronounced outburst of jangling percussion, shadowy bass line, and driving drum beats.”

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, June 18th to hear the debut EP of Blue Unit, live on the airwaves. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s.