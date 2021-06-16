LOCAL/LIVE: JUNE 22 – WEBSTERX @ THE RING POSTED :: June 16, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

On Tuesday, June 22nd, WMSE looks forward to bringing its listeners live music over the airwaves with Local/Live at The Ring via Kneeverland Productions. Our guest for this round is WebsterX.

WebsterX is a recording artist from Milwaukee who delivers a sound that rides a fine line of genre, toying with elements of hip-hop/rap, indie rock, electronic and pop. With references to his past experiences, he delivers a message of hope with stories from his path to finding his own identity.

WebsterX holds the torch for his city and lights the way to a bright future. Spreading positivity through his community he’s also the co-founder of the forward-thinking creative brand Black Is Beautiful. With impressive national press coverage and award-winning music videos, WebsterX has put a spotlight on Milwaukee’s budding music community and continues to see his vision become a reality.

Join WMSE on Tuesday, June 22nd for Local/Live streaming live from The Ring to hear a set from WebsterX featuring new music, including the single, “Huffy”. Watch at WMSE.org and on WMSE’s YouTube (through Roku), Vimeo and social media accounts or just listen live at 91.7 FM on your radio dial. It all goes down at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live is sponsored by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”