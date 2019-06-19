Local/Live: June 25 – Matthew Davies

Matthew Davies’ music rustles with an aura of mysterious-yet-familiar stories, broadcast from a never-to-be-finished map of America.

Born and raised in Wisconsin, son of a small-town lawyer, Matthew Davies is a road-tested singer-songwriter. He’s driven the blue highways of America and played his music in rusty Northern factory towns—places like

Davenport and Duluth as well as big cities like NYC and Chicago.

Davies’ fifth record, Flowers and Ticket Stubs, tells tales of common and uncommon folk—faces seen in windows, sentimental dudes with metropolitan style, all visible across an unseen borderline mining the emotions and alchemy of unwritten tradition.

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, June 25th to catch a live set of songs from Flowers and Ticket Stubs, the latest from Matthew Davies. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

