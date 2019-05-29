LOCAL/LIVE: JUNE 4 – CREAM VELLUM

Cream Vellum formed in spring of 2018 and quickly found chemistry in their shared love of storytelling, dream interpretation, and vintage gear. The band is comprised of Elise McArdle, Hans Jaeger, Tyler Salzbrun, and Ryan Sablay, and is founded on a yin/yang relationship between warm synth lines and washes of guitar.

Cream Vellum playfully calls their sound post-dream, since it’s rooted in dream pop and shoegaze, but sometimes garners noise pop and punk comparisons thanks to an occasional abrasive edge. They also enjoy encountering psychedelic moments and do not fear psychic visions.

The band’s debut EP, Venus Rx Rx, is an intimate first journey through memory and affect guided by lyrics alternatively abstract and candid.

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, June 4th for a glimpse into live versions of those songs from Venus Rx Rx. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

