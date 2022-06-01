LOCAL/LIVE: JUNE 7 – DE LA BUENA @ ANODYNE ON BRUCE POSTED :: June 1, 2022 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

On Tuesday, June 7th WMSE looks forward to bringing its listeners local and live music both in-person and over the airwaves for an all-ages Local/Live show at Anodyne on Bruce via Kneeverland Productions. This time around, we look forward to bringing you music from De La Buena as they gear up for a summer of shows; catch them at Anodyne and hear about what they’ll all have going on!

Employing jazz harmonic sensibility and a deep-seated love of diverse cultures, De La Buena has long explored the textures and rhythms of Latin music of the Americas with roots planted firmly in African Diasporic traditions. Growing from a trio into a powerful 9-piece over the years, De La Buena has been electrifying audiences with their own brand of Afro-Cuban and Latin Jazz. De La Buena is ever conscious of the influence and necessary respect for tradition, yet they are willing to inject sophisticated, psychedelic sensibilities into an aggressive, expansive framework.

Join WMSE and De La Buena by either stopping by Anodyne on Bruce (224 W Bruce Street) for this FREE and open-to the-public event, or by livestreaming the show over at WMSE.org and on WMSE’s YouTube (through Roku), Vimeo and social media accounts. Or just listen live at 91.7 FM on your radio dial. It all goes down at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live is sponsored by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”