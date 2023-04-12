LOCAL/LIVE – LOST TRIBES OF THE MOON POSTED :: April 12, 2023 FILED UNDER :: Local/Live

On Tuesday, Sid and Poundcake Punk’s Maggie take the reigns on Local/Live. Milwaukee’s Lost Tribes of the Moon will perform and talk about what’s coming up and where they are going.

Lost Tribes of the Moon will be an experience unlike you have heard elsewhere,the band creates thick songs of gravity-defying themes, heavy release and building drama in unexpected ways for the listener. Their latest release –Chapter II: Tales Of Strife, Destiny, And Despair – is inspired by Stephen King’s Dark Tower series.

Tune into 91.7FM at 6 p.m.or stream live at wmse.org

