LOCAL/LIVE: MARCH 1 – NINETEEN THIRTEEN @ ANODYNE ON BRUCE POSTED :: February 23, 2022 FILED UNDER Special Programming :: Local/Live

On Tuesday, March 1st, WMSE looks forward to bringing its listeners local and live music both in-person and over the airwaves for an all-ages Local/Live show at Anodyne on Bruce via Kneeverland Productions. This time around, we look forward to bringing you new music from iconic Milwaukee duo, NINETEEN THIRTEEN.

Cellist Janet Schiff and percussionist Victor DeLorenzo (founding drummer of the Violent Femmes) create the new and dynamic sound that is NINETEEN THIRTEEN.

Schiff plays a cello that was made in Romania in the year of 1913 while DeLorenzo plays a set of drums made in modern-day America. Together, their music suggests mystery, romance and future thought.

Powered by cello layers and beat-brush percussion, this award-winning Milwaukee duo defies expectations and rewards listeners with their unique expression of music.

Join WMSE and NINETEEN THIRTEEN by either stopping by Anodyne on Bruce (224 W Bruce Street) for this FREE and open-to the-public event, or by livestreaming the show over at WMSE.org and on WMSE’s YouTube (through Roku), Vimeo and social media accounts. Or, just listen live at 91.7 FM on your radio dial. It all goes down at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live is sponsored by Third Space Brewing. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”