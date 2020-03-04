LOCAL/LIVE: MARCH 10 – OPERATIONS

Operations was formed by Charles Markowiak and Alisa Rodriguez [Apollo Vermouth] in the spring of 2018 while the duo were playing in the group Sundial Mottos.

In Operations, the pair split guitar, songwriting, and vocal duties. John Schoneman of slowcore-worship group Haunter was brought on to play drums and Sam Gargulak came in to play bass. Operations have been playing shows in and around Milwaukee since December 2018.

The band’s first album Fog Museum was recorded on Labor Day weekend of 2019 at Jamdek in Chicago and was engineered/mixed by Dave Vettraino [The Hecks]. The album was mastered by Mikey Young [Eddy Current Suppression Ring, Total Control].

Join WMSE for Local/Live with Operations on Tuesday, March 10th and hear a live set from their debut record – WMSE.org to stream the show live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’ clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi.