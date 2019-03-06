Local/Live: March 12 – Lost Tribes Of The Moon POSTED :: March 6, 2019 FILED UNDER Interviews, Local/Live, Special Programming :: In-Studio Performances

Lost Tribes Of The Moon uses “metal” as its main vehicle of sound but also cites influences ranging from 70’s hard rock, prog rock, folk and ambient/experimental, focusing on dynamics to deliver a sound that doesn’t sit neatly into any single description or genre. Lost Tribes Of The Moon takes their name from a reference to Clive Barker’s Nightbreed film and graphic novel and uses this debate-ably fictional universe to influence their overall vibe, as well as lyricism steeped in stories of mythical figures and old tales.

Since 2017, Lost Tribes Of The Moon has shared the stage with Trouble, Today Is The Day, Black Tusk, Immortal Bird, Doomstress, Dreadnought, Ails, Owl and Savage Master. The release of their debut, self-titled album sees them venturing out beyond their hometown and the Midwest to share their music, while continuously writing new material that will help them evolve to the next phase of their existence.

Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live Tuesday, March 12th to listen to a set from Milwaukee’s Lost Tribes Of The Moon. WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

