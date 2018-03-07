Local/Live: March 13 – Tarek Sabbar

Tarek Sabbar is the experimental/electronic music of Kenneth Tarek Sabbar. Originally drawing from kraut-rock motorik drums and brooding, post-punk attitude, the project has since shifted to operating somewhere between the fog of a dance floor and a fever dream – machine-driven but ethereal.

Join Tarek Sabbar on the WMSE airwaves as he gets ready to join the stage for another installment of the MELT music series with Machine Girl and the Demix on 3/14.

Tune into WMSE for Local/Live on Tuesday, March 13th for music from Tarek Sabbar; WMSE.org to stream live or in the archives, or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live on WMSE is sponsored by Club Garibaldi’s