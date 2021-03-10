LOCAL/LIVE: MARCH 16 – FUZZYSURF @ THE RING POSTED :: March 10, 2021 FILED UNDER Local/Live, Special Programming :: Interviews

On Tuesday, March 16th, WMSE looks forward to bringing its listeners live music over the airwaves with Local/Live at The Ring via Kneeverland Productions. Our guest for this round is Milwaukee surf-pop band, Fuzzysurf.

Fuzzysurf cites the Beatles, The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Blur, Weezer, and Talking Heads as musical influences and the group goal has always been to create a catchy song. In the band’s most-recent release, Sweet Tooth, Fuzzysurf dishes out syrupy, saccharine “pop” with some surprise “anti-pop” elements sprinkled in – those catchy melodies and tight arrangements shelter an unexpected (and addictive) crunchy attitude underneath.

Join WMSE with Fuzzysurf on Tuesday, March 16th for Local/Live streaming live from The Ring to hear songs from Sweet Tooth and more. Watch at WMSE.org and on WMSE’s YouTube (through Roku), Vimeo and social media accounts or just listen live at 91.7 FM on your radio dial. It all goes down at the 6 o’clock hour.

Local/Live is sponsored by Third Space Brewing, located at 1505 West St. Paul, in Milwaukee. “You have your home, you have your work, but everyone needs a third space.”