LOCAL/LIVE: MARCH 17 – MERTLES ACRES

Mertles Acres is a two-piece pop punk band that started after both members left their previous band, Direct Hit. After many years of touring the US and internationally and putting multiple albums out on Fat Wreck Chords, Danny Walkowiak and Steve Maury decided to leave and focus on life at home.

Soon, they realized that it’s boring not playing music. So, they started writing some songs with the idea that they’d find friends to fill out the band. Instead, they found technology and a love for simplicity. Keeping things simple just seemed to be the best fit for starting something new. For fans of beer, baseball, and The Sandlot.

Mertles Acres is set to release their first full-length on April 3rd, 2020. Tune into WMSE’s Local/Live on Tuesday, March 17th to hear songs from that record – WMSE.org to stream the show live or in the archives or simply tune your radio to 91.7 FM at the 6 o’clock hour.

